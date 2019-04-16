BALTIMORE — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has released 15 years of tax returns, including her returns for 2018, and the California senator reports that she and her husband had a federal tax bill of about $700,000 on an adjusted gross joint income of about $1.9 million last year.
The documents released April 14 provide the fullest picture of her finances as she pursues a White House bid.
Harris reported an income of about $157,000 in 2018 from her job as a senator, as well as about $320,000 in net income as a writer; a book she wrote was published earlier this year. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, earned about $1.5 million working as an attorney.
Harris is the latest Democratic presidential contender to release her taxes. President Donald Trump has continued to refuse to release his since the 2016 presidential campaign, when he became the first nominee in decades to buck the tradition of disclosure. House Democrats are pressing for access to Trump’s tax returns, which would give lawmakers far greater insight into the president’s business dealings and potential conflicts of interest, as they exercise their oversight role.
Harris and her husband reporting giving a small portion of their income — often about 1% to 3% a year — to charitable causes. Harris reported no charitable contributions some years when she was California’s attorney general.
The Democrats who are running for president in 2020 have released their tax returns to varying degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.