WASHINGTON — U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, has announced that her campaign raised $12 million in the first quarter of 2019 from more than 218,000 individual contributions.
Harris, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, became the second major candidate to announce her first-quarter fundraising total after South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he raised over $7 million in the first quarter, according to CNN.
"A nationwide network of hundreds of thousands of grassroots supporters has stepped up to lay the foundation for a winning campaign," Harris' campaign manager Juan Rodriguez said in an April 1 statement cited by the Hill magazine.
"This is a campaign powered by the people, focused on making healthcare a right, putting $500 a month in the pockets of working Americans, and giving every public school teacher in America a raise. We're excited by the support we're already seeing."
The campaign's announcement came after the March 31 Federal Election Commission quarterly fundraising deadline.
In a news release, Harris said she had received 218,000 individual contributions during the first quarter and 98 percent of those contributions came in amounts smaller than $100.
Harris' aides said that more than 99 percent of her current donors can contribute again without hitting the limit.
Harris did not disclose how much she has spent during the first three months of the year, nor how much cash she has remaining in the bank for the long primary fight.
