U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., a 2020 presidential candidate, Sept. 29 was in Oakland, California, for the opening of her campaign’s first California office.
The office is located where the candidate was born and has built a strong support system throughout her life, a news release said.
The Indian American senator headlined the event with Representative Barbara Lee, whose district is based in Oakland and includes most of Northern Alameda County.
Other dignitaries speaking at the office opening event included Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Oakland City Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney. Assemblymembers Rob Bonta and Buffy Wicks were also in attendance.
The leaders joined hundreds of supporters who are ready to organize across the state and talk to their communities about Harris’s 3AM agenda, which is focused on the tangible issues that keep Californians up at night, the release said.
The office opening comes as the Harris campaign continues to build support and momentum across the state.
Thousands of Californians have already attended Camp Kamala trainings and gained tools to organize in their communities, and supporters held over 46 watch parties in their communities across the state during the most recent debate, the release added.
The campaign is also working with volunteers to launch several initiatives to bring diverse groups of supporters together, including APIAs For The People, Latinos For The People, South Asians For The People, Divine 9 For The People, and Veterans For The People, it said.
In other Harris-related campaign news, the presidential hopeful was endorsed by eight Bay Area leaders Oct. 1.
Gibson McElhaney Oct. 1 was joined by over half of the Oakland City Council and leaders across the East Bay in announcing their support for Harris.
“We invited six people to (the Sept. 29) office opening, five of whom were on the fence and one who had no plans to get onboard. Today, all six of them are supporters,” said Gibson McElhaney. “It has never been more clear to me: once you hear from Kamala, you get on Team Kamala. I am so proud to be part of this historic movement to elect our next president, and yesterday’s joyful office opening proved that Oakland is behind our fearless, intelligent leader all the way.”
Added Councilwoman Loren Taylor: “On Sunday, the Harris campaign’s new office teemed with unbridled hope and excitement. The Bay Area community is beyond fired up. Not only does Kamala Harris represent our community, she has the strength of purpose, experience, and inclusive agenda necessary to represent our entire country. … I’m proud to endorse her for president of the United States.”
In addition to Gibson McElhaney and Taylor, others announcing their support of Harris include Oakland Council members Abel Guillen and Sheng Thao, Berkeley Indian American Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani, Berkeley Unified School District Trustee Ka’Dijah Brown, Berkeley Rent Board member James Change and Emeryville Councilwoman Dianne Martinez.
These members join several Northern California leaders in backing Harris’ candidacy, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, State Treasurer Fiona Ma and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
Harris has also been endorsed by Secretary of State Alex Padilla, 24 members of the State Senate Democratic Caucus including President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, and numerous other municipal and local leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.