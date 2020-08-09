The U.S. State Department on Aug. 6, in restoring travel advisories ranking the safety of every country in the world from Level 1 to Level 4, has put India on Level 4, advising American citizens to not travel to India due to COVID-19.
The State Department on its website advises U.S. citizens to “exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.”
The travel advisory urges travelers to read the department’s COVID-19 page before planning any international travel.
Following is the State Department’s travel advisory specific to travel to India:
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19.
“Travelers to India may experience border closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures, and other emergency conditions within India due to COVID-19. Visit the Embassy's COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in India.
“Do not travel to:
- The state of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest.
- Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict.
“Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations.
“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities.
“The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in rural areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal as U.S. government employees must obtain special authorization to travel to these areas.”
It also suggests reading the department’s country information page before traveling.
The advisory also advises U.S. citizens to not travel alone, “particularly if you are a woman,” and have a contingency plan for emergency situations.
More information can be obtained at travel.state.gov/
