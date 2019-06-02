An Indian visitor passes a mural depicting various social medias including Facebook, inside a building in Bangalore on March 22, 2018. Indian American professor of law at Drexel University, Anil Kalhan, had earlier expressed his concerns about the new requirement when it was first proposed: “This is unnecessarily intrusive and beyond ridiculous,” said Kalhan on Twitter. “Infringes on right to privacy and freedom of expression/association. And to what rational end?” (Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images)