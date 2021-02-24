Despite having been over for nearly a year, the Republican race for the U.S. Senate in New Jersey in 2020 is officially done, thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court Feb. 22 rejecting the efforts of Hirsh Singh for a recount.
Thus, Democrat Cory Booker is officially the state’s U.S. Senate winner – though Booker did defeat the man who topped Singh in the Republican primary, Rik Mehta.
Singh filed a lawsuit three days after the general election alleging that Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order mandating a mostly-mail primary was unconstitutional.
The New Jersey Supreme Court threw out his suit in October. Singh represented himself, according to a New Jersey Globe report.
The Indian American candidate lost the Republican primary to Mehta, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration official, by 8,684 votes, 38 percent to 36 percent.
Refusing to concede, Singh spent the summer and fall asking Superior Court judges across the state to order hand recounts of over 407,000 ballots, the Globe reported.
After more than two months of pro se legal maneuvers, the court ultimately combined all the motions under the auspices of Morris County Assignment Judge Stuart Minkowitz, it said.
Minkowitz had denied the recount request on Sept. 22.
In Booker’s win over Mehta, he received more votes than any other Democratic statewide candidate in New Jersey history, the Globe noted.
Because of massive turnout in the last presidential race, Mehta also set the record for the greatest number of votes ever received by a New Jersey Republican statewide candidate, it said.
Though he saw his legal action through to the end, Singh had already mentally moved on. The former Senate candidate is campaigning to be the state’s governor. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/3qRpjpn)
It is Singh’s fifth campaign in four years, the Globe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.