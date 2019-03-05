Reportedly at the direction of President Donald Trump, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced March 4 that the U.S. was terminating Generalized System of Preferences status for India.
The termination will go into effect in 60 days.
The GSP is a U.S. trade program designed to promote economic growth in the developing world by providing preferential duty-free entry for up to 4,800 products from 129 designated beneficiary countries. India is one of the largest beneficiaries of the program.
Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who was visiting the San Francisco Bay Area at the time the announcement was made, told India-West that the move was an insignificant hiccup in the trade relationship between the two countries. “We have a very robust trade relationship with the U.S.,” he said, noting that U.S. exports to India have increased by 28 percent, and India’s exports to India have increased by 11 percent.
In his announcement, Lighthizer noted: “India has implemented a wide array of trade barriers that create serious negative effects on United States commerce. Despite intensive engagement, India has failed to take the necessary steps to meet the GSP criterion.”
“India’s termination from GSP follows its failure to provide the United States with assurances that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets in numerous sectors,” he said.
But Shringla, who came to his posting in DC less than two months ago, said India has worked hard to decrease the adverse trade balances between the two countries. “This is not going to be very significant,” he asserted to India-West, noting that the move amounts to only $190 million in duty reduction. Shringla said India has tried to accommodate USTR requirements, and has provided a package of reforms.
“The trade relationship has grown immensely under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump. We should not allow small speed bumps to impact the momentum in our overall bi-lateral ties,” he said.
According to USTR data issued last year, U.S. goods and services trade with India totaled an estimated $126.2 billion in 2017. Exports were $49.4 billion; imports were $76.7 billion.
The U.S. goods and services trade deficit with India was $27.3 billion in 2017, according to USTR data. Shringla said that balance has narrowed over the past two years.
India was the United States’ 15th largest goods export market in 2017; conversely, it was the country's 11th largest supplier of goods imports in 2017.
A press release issued by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry March 5 stated that since 2018, the two countries have tried to work out a plan “for a suitable resolution on mutually acceptable terms.” It noted that “GSP benefits are envisaged to be non-reciprocal and non-discriminatory benefits extended by developed countries to developing countries.”
“Due to various initiatives resulting in enhanced purchase of U.S. goods like oil and natural gas and coal, the U.S. trade deficit with India has substantially reduced in calendar years 2017 and 2018,” noted the ministry. The reduction is estimated to be over $4 billion in 2018, with further reduction expected in future years on account of factors like the growing demand for energy and civilian aircrafts in India,” it said.
“India is also a thriving market for U.S. services and e-commerce companies like Amazon, Uber, Google and Facebook with billions of dollars of revenue,” said the ministry in the press statement.
The U.S.-India Business Council also released a statement stating its support for continuing GSP status for India. “In keeping with the U.S. chamber’s longstanding support for the GSP program, USIBC had urged the continuation of GSP benefits for India.”
“Despite a number of serious bilateral trade issues, both India and the U.S. have gained from trade under the GSP program,” noted the organization.
The U.S. also terminated GSP status for Turkey, saying the country had outgrown its status for the program with a higher level of economic development.
