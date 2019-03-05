U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Senior Advisor to the president Jared Kushner (right) join U.S. President Donald Trump as he holds a press conference. Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who was visiting the San Francisco Bay Area at the time the announcement was made and met a group of Indian Americans, told India-West that the move was an insignificant hiccup in the trade relationship between the two countries. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)