Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced April 22 that the U.S. plans to impose sanctions on India and four other countries if they continue to purchase oil from Iran.
India purchases almost 18 million tons of crude oil from Iran per year, but has cut back after U.S. sanctions were proposed last year. India and China are the top two purchasers of oil from Iran.
Last November, the Trump administration pulled out of the 2015 U.S.-Iran nuclear agreement, which was seen as one of the key achievements of the Obama administration. At that time, the administration granted six-month waivers from sanctions to India and seven other countries to find alternative sources for fuel. Those waivers end May 2; Pompeo told reporters at the press briefing that the U.S. had no plans to extend the waivers.
At press time April 22, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had not issued a response. India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla could not be reached for comment.
- S. India Business Council president Nisha Biswal told India-West she could not comment on the sanctions. The U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum also declined to comment on the matter.
India’s Foreign Secretary Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had discussed extending the waivers when he met U.S. officials in Washington last month for the India-US Strategic Dialogue, reported IANS.
In his remarks at the morning briefing, Pompeo stated: “Almost one year ago, after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, President Trump implemented the strongest pressure campaign in history against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The goal remains simple: to deprive the outlaw regime of the funds it has used to destabilize the Middle East for four decades, and incentivize Iran to behave like a normal country.”
Almost 40 percent of Iran’s GDP comes from the sale of crude oil; the country generates almost $50 billion per year in oil sales, according to the State Department. Pompeo stated that Iran uses its oil revenues to support terror groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, and to continue its development of missiles in defiance of United Nations mandates.
“Our goal has been to get countries to cease importing Iranian oil entirely. Last November, we granted exemptions from our sanctions to seven countries and to Taiwan. We did this to give our allies and partners to wean themselves off of Iranian oil, and to assure a well-supplied oil market,” said Pompeo.
“Today I am announcing that we will no longer grant any exemptions. We’re going to zero across the board. We will continue to enforce sanctions and monitor compliance. Any nation or entity interacting with Iran should do its diligence and err on the side of caution. The risks are simply not going to be worth the benefits.”
Pompeo said the U.S. was working with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to ensure a consistent supply of crude. He also noted that crude oil production in the U.S. has also increased dramatically. “We have used the highest possible care in our decision to ensure market stability,” he said.
Former House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Ed Royce, who has retired from politics, told India-West in 2015 that he was an ardent supporter of providing India with liquefied natural gas — LNG — to reduce its need for crude oil from Iran.
Current House Foreign Affairs Lead Republican Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said in a press release April 22 that he fully supported the administration’s actions to end sanction waivers.
“I fully support the Administration’s decision to eliminate waivers on oil imports as part of the United States’ maximum pressure campaign against the world’s leading state sponsor of terror,” said McCaul.
“The Iranian regime, responsible for the deaths of over 600 U.S. troops, continues to wreak havoc in the Middle East, threatening U.S. interests and allies. By reducing Tehran’s financial resources, this policy will further deprive the regime of the cash it uses to fuel its destabilizing activities,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.