U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj prior to a meeting in New Delhi on September 6, 2018. President Donald Trump's top two envoys were expected Sept. 6 to press India not to buy Russian military equipment or Iranian oil, while seeking to bolster ties as China grows more assertive in the region. (Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images)