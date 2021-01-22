NEW DELHI – Retired U.S. Army general Lloyd Austin, who was Jan. 23 confirmed as Secretary of Defense in the Joe Biden administration, said that he would further operationalize India’s major “major defense partner” status.
During his confirmation hearing in Congress, the former U.S. Central Command chief was asked about how he would enhance the overall defense relationship between the U.S. and India and what priorities would he establish.
Austin said: “If confirmed, my overarching objective for our defense relationship with India would be to continue elevating the partnership. I would further operationalize India’s ‘major defense partner’ status and continue to build upon existing strong defense cooperation to ensure the U.S. and Indian militaries can collaborate to address shared interests.”
“I would also seek to deepen and broaden our defense cooperation through the Quad security dialogue and other regional multilateral engagements,” he added.
On Pakistan, Austin said: “I understand Pakistan has taken constructive steps to meet U.S. requests in support of the Afghanistan peace process.”
Austin said that Pakistan has also taken steps against anti-Indian groups, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, although this progress is incomplete.
“Many factors in addition to the security assistance suspension may impact Pakistan’s cooperation, including Afghanistan negotiations and the dangerous escalation following the Pulwama terrorist attack,” he said.
On the Afghanistan issue, Austin said that Pakistan is an essential partner in any peace process in Afghanistan. “If confirmed, I will encourage a regional approach that garners support from neighbors like Pakistan, while also deterring regional actors, from serving as spoilers to the Afghanistan peace process,” he added.
Austin said that Pakistan will play an important role in any political settlement in Afghanistan. “We also need to work with Pakistan to defeat al Qaeda and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) and to enhance regional stability,” he said.
Austin said he will press Pakistan to prevent its territory from being used for terrorist purposes. “If confirmed, I will press Pakistan to prevent its territory from being used as a sanctuary for militants and violent extremist organizations.”
Earlier, Austin said that he would continue to build on the “strong defense cooperation” with India and ensure that the militaries of the two countries can collaborate on shared interests.
In written answers to the questions from the Senate Armed Forces Committee, he said that he would “continue to build upon existing strong defense cooperation to ensure the U.S. and Indian militaries can collaborate to address shared interests.”
India received the status of major defense partner in 2016 when Biden was the vice president and Barack Obama was the president.
Austin gave an indication of continuity in Washington’s defense approach to India that was further enhanced during Donald Trump’s term as president.
“If confirmed, my overarching objective for our defense relationship with India would be to continue elevating the partnership,” he said.
Austin also brought a multilateral element to the cooperation with India by mentioning the Quad, the strategic Indo-Pacific group of India, the United States, Japan and Australia.
“I would also seek to deepen and broaden our defense cooperation through the Quad security dialogue and other regional multilateral engagements,” he said.
The Quad was revived during Trump’s administration and received a boost in its pivot to the Indo-Pacific as threats from China to the regional partners grew.
Continuing to build relationships with Pakistan’s military will provide openings for the United States and Pakistan to cooperate on key issues, Austin said.
