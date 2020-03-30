In its continuing response to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. announced March 27 that the State Department and USAID are providing an initial investment of nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help countries in need, on top of the funding they are already providing to multilateral organizations such as the World Health Organization and UNICEF.
According to a State Department press release, the total to date includes nearly $100 million in emergency health assistance from USAID’s Global Health Emergency Reserve Fund and $110 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance account, to be provided for up to 64 of the most at-risk countries facing the threat of this global pandemic. Through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, the UN Refugee Agency will receive $64 million in humanitarian assistance to help address the threats posed by COVID-19 in existing humanitarian crisis situations for some of the world’s most vulnerable people.
The U.S. government agencies are working together to prioritize foreign assistance based on coordination and the potential for impact, said the release. With this new funding, the United States is providing the following specific assistance:
India: $2.9 million to help the government prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, and support technical experts for response and preparedness, and more. This builds upon the foundation of more than $1.4 billion in health assistance out of the more than $2.8 billion in U.S. assistance for India over the last 20 years.
Bangladesh: $3.4 million in health assistance will help with case management and surveillance activities. This builds upon more than $1 billion in health assistance alone out of nearly $4 billion in total U.S. assistance over the past 20 years.
Nepal: $1.8 million in health assistance will help the government prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, and support technical experts for response and preparedness, and more. Over the past 20 years, U.S. investment in Nepal includes more than $603 million in health alone out of more than $2 billion in total assistance.
Pakistan: $1 million in health funding will help Pakistan strengthen monitoring and better prepare communities to identify potential outbreaks. To bolster its national COVID-19 action plan, the United States has also redirected more than $1 million in existing funding for training of healthcare providers and other urgent needs. U.S. long-term investment in Pakistan includes more than $1.1 billion in health alone and more than $18.4 billion in total assistance over the past 20 years.
Sri Lanka: $1.3 million will help the government prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, risk communication, infection prevention and control, and more. Over the past 20 years, U.S. investment in Sri Lanka has included more than $26 million in health alone out of more than $1 billion in total assistance.
Regional Efforts in Asia: $1.6 million in health assistance will help governments across the region prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, risk communication, infection prevention and control, and more.
This assistance is part of a larger USG global response package across multiple departments and agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted the release.
