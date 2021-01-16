WASHINGTON – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a new requirement for all air passengers entering the U.S. – a negative Covid-19 test.
The new order, signed by CDC director Robert Redfield on Jan. 12, will become effective Jan. 26, Xinhua news agency reported.
“Testing before and after travel is a critical layer to slow the introduction and spread of Covid-19. This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and more efficiently protects the health of Americans,” said a statement from the CDC.
Air passengers are required to get a viral test within three days of their flight to the U.S., and to provide a written documentation of their laboratory test result to the airline, or, to provide documentation of having recovered from Covid-19.
Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers or documentation of recovery before they board, the new order requires.
Before departure to the U.S, a required test, combined with the CDC’s recommendations to get tested again 3-5 days after arrival and stay home for 7 days post-travel, will help slow the spread of Covid-19 within U.S. communities from travel-related infections, said the CDC.
Pre-departure testing with results known and acted upon before travel begins will help identify infected travelers before they board airplanes, said the agency.
The new order comes as variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to emerge in countries around the world, and there is evidence of increased transmissibility of some of these variants.
“With the U.S. already in surge status, the testing requirement for air passengers will help slow the spread of the virus as we work to vaccinate the American public,” said the CDC.
Last month, the CDC announced that all air travelers arriving in the U.S. from the U.K. would be required to test negative for Covid-19 before departure.
“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” said Redfield, “but when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations.”
