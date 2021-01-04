File photo of Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois, smiling while questioning witnesses during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing on Capitol Hill Nov. 21, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Media outlets quoted Krishnamoorthi, recently re-elected to the House of Representatives for the third time, as saying: “Through today’s New Year’s Day vote in the Senate, Congress has made the National Defense Authorization Act into law, including elements of my resolution calling on China to end its military aggression towards India and others in the broader Indo-Pacific region.” (Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)