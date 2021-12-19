Forbes recently released its 18th annual list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, who come from 30 countries and territories and work across finance, technology, politics, philanthropy, entertainment and more, it said.
This year, Forbes said, the state of female power around the world looks a bit different than it did just one or two years ago. Women have gained ground in the c-suite—among the women on Forbes’ 18th annual list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women are 40 CEOs, the most since 2015, who oversee a record $3.3 trillion in revenue.
At the top at the #2 place is U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The Indian American politician was named in the category of Politics & Policy.
Following are the other Indian women included in the list:
At #37, Nirmala Sitharaman, Politics & Policy
At #52, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Technology
At #72, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Business
At #88, Falguni Nayar, Business.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (Politics & Policy) was ranked 43rd in the Forbes list.
