In partnership with Kairos Research, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Office of Naval Research to develop a Web-based tool and app to detect bot accounts on Twitter.
Dr. Nitin Agarwal, the Jerry L. Maulden-Entergy endowed chair and distinguished professor of information science at UA Little Rock and director of the Collaboratorium for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies, will receive a funding of $75,000 out of the $140,000 contract, the university said.
Bots are synthetic accounts designed to mimic human behavior and influence opinion on social media. While bots can be used for mundane jobs like indexing a search engine, malicious bots can spread fake news and other forms of misinformation, the university report said.
To combat this problem, Agarwal and his team will develop and test a retrainable algorithm that performs bot detection, characterization, and threat assessment using Twitter data, it said.
The Indian American researcher, who studies the evolution of bots and their coordination tactics, said “it is critical to advance the research on bot detection as malicious bots can affect our beliefs and behaviors.”
UA Little Rock and Kairos will then develop a Twitter Follower/Friend Assessment Tool.
TWIFFA will enable a Twitter user to automatically scan his or her network of followers and friends for suspected bot accounts, as well as characterize and track the threat level of suspected bots.
Agarwal will work with Dr. Colin Widmer, a research scientist at Kairos Research, the report said.
The TWIFFA project is funded through the Department of Defense Small Business Technology Transfer Program, which aims to bring innovative new technologies to market by encouraging small businesses to partner with universities and other non-profit research institutions, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.