A research group led by an Indian American professor at the University of Buffalo, Dr. Praveen Arany, and the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in New York are zeroing in on finding a better treatment for a major side effect to cancer, mucositis.
Mucositis tends to attack parts of the digestive tract, most often the mouth, creating painful ulcers and lesions that cannot be treated with antibiotics, the Buffalo News reported.
"Most patients who suffer from mucositis will call it their No. 1 complaint," Dr. Anurag Singh, professor of oncology and director of radiation research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, said in the report.
Numbing mouthwash and prescription opioids generally are used to treat the condition – a regimen that provides only temporary relief and raises the risk of a painkilling addiction on top of a cancer fight, the publication said.
It’s why the Indian American professor and several other researchers in the region aim to bring a better approach to treatment in the form of lasers, it added.
A $1.5 million federal grant will be used in the coming months to determine how photobiomodulation therapy can be used to heal – and help prevent – mucositis in a safer, more effective way, according to the newspaper.
Researchers at Roswell Park and the University at Buffalo make up one of five teams that hope to gain approval of the treatment for use across the United States this year, the report said.
The leading researchers on the Buffalo end of the project estimated that mucositis strikes about half of all patients who get chemotherapy, almost all patients who receive head and neck radiation and chemo, and most of those who get stem cell treatments, including bone marrow transplants, according to the report.
"The opportunity here is for Roswell Park to be offering state-of-the-art cancer support treatment," said Arany, the assistant professor in the UB School of Dental Medicine who is leading the research, the report added.
The report said that the researchers are leaning more away from the traditional route of using lasers and shifting its focus to photodynamic therapy, which was first used at Roswell Park in the 1970s.
Though there were many doubters of combining lasers with PDT, in 1994 the federal Food and Drug Administration approved PDT for treatment of esophageal cancer, and later for treatment of some lung cancers.
PBM research has focused on how the treatment works and, in more recent years, how it can be delivered most effectively.
The leading theory of how it works was developed at Roswell Park and involves a protein that stimulates cell growth and healing, called TGF-beta1, responsible for the human perception of pain, the report said.
PBM light therapy remains unavailable in the U.S., but for a decade or more has been used in other countries. Brazil led the way, Arany said, and doctors there generated lots of evidence that shows – regardless of why it works – that it does, the publication noted.
That is why the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer – an international group dedicated to research and education of cancer in all aspects – recommended last year that the therapy be used routinely for treating cancer-related mucositis, the report said.
Arany, and other researchers at UB, Roswell Park and across the country, are tasked with finding out how it works best – and most safely – as they also work toward federal approval, and insurance coverage, for the laser procedure in the U.S., according to the report.
Leading researchers believe that will be accomplished sometime this year. Arany – president of the World Association of Laser Therapy – appeared before a U.S. Senate subcommittee on the matter last fall and said that leaders in the health, government and insurance fields are working together.
Meanwhile, clinical studies already are underway in UB's dental school to see if the technology can be used to promote dental implant infection healing, and in the UB medical school learn if it can help treat symptoms of concussion. Work also is in the early phase to develop a light-emitting pill to one day treat mucositis deeper in the digestive tract, according to the report.
"That's cutting-edge research," Arany said. “The emphasis now is to help the body heal itself.”
