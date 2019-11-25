NEW YORK – Another senior executive is leaving Uber as the company struggles to turn a profit.
A company spokesman says Chief Product Officer Manik Gupta is stepping down after four years with the company.
San Francisco-based Uber says Gupta was the driving force behind some of its most ambitious products, including Uber Rewards and the company's push to offer more than just rides.
Uber lost its chief operating officer and chief marketing officer in June, less than a month after its rocky stock market debut.
It has laid off about 1,185 employees since the May initial public offering.
Gupta previously ran Uber's maps and marketplace product teams. He says he plans to spend more time with family.
For now, all employees who reported to Gupta will report directly to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: According to uber.com, Gupta grew up in India and spent many years in Singapore, where he founded an e-commerce startup, BuyItTogether.com, right out of college. The company was successfully acquired by a Norwegian company, CoShopper.com, and Gupta subsequently managed Hewlett Packard's e-commerce initiatives in Asia-Pacific and Japan.
The Indian American executive studied computer engineering at Nanyang Technological University and received an MBA from Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.