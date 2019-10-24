BERKELEY, Calif. — Though India lags far behind China in its adaptation of artificial intelligence, noted panelists at the 4th U.S.-India Conference Sept. 27 at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.
“There is no reason why India cannot achieve China’s explosion in AI,” said Ganesh Iyer, Managing Director of NIO USA, who works largely with China. Local leadership and the private sector must buy in “to harness AI in infrastructure,” he said.
The discussion was moderated by TV Mohandas Pai, former director of Infosys, who now serves as the chairman of Manipal Global Education Services.
The panel discussed several possible uses of AI — which relies on large data — in India’s many municipalities. China uses AI for its sewage systems, said Iyer. “Today, we know a leak is happening when it happens,” he said, noting that the system, using millions of images, can predict a leak and send maintenance out to fix it.
Similarly, with the power industry, AI can use rain fall and vegetation data to predict when a tree will fall on a transformer. “AI is nothing but statistics: what will happen and when it will happen,” he said.
Stratos Nguyen Davlos, chief technology officer and vice president of Innoplexus AG, said health care could be the number one beneficiary of AI, specifically in diagnostics, which require a “look at an x-ray and tell me what you see” approach.
Davlos noted that the technology is very applicable to India’s small villages, where medical practitioners might not be available. He noted that there is a very high accuracy rate for AI-based functions.
Panelists discussed the use of AI to enable autos which require zero input from passengers and would predict riders’ needs. They noted that China is ahead of even the San Francisco Bay Area’s Silicon Valley in its use of AI.
The day-long conference featured several panels which discussed India’s economic future and the nation’s place in the global marketplace. Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma gave a keynote speech at the conference, asking attendees to consider investing in his state.
Two days earlier, Sangma attended the Berkeley Innovation Forum — also organized by the Haas School of Business — and invited information technology and media companies to visit and invest in the state.
“I have invited U.S.-based companies to explore business possibilities to partner with Meghalaya and initiate interventions that would benefit our people and the state as a whole. We are very open to investment opportunities as these will open new avenues for job creation,” said the chief minister, speaking to an audience of executives from IBM, Disney, Google, Intel, as well as students. Sangma highlighted the unique products developed in the state, such as lakadong turmeric, which is favored by healthy eaters for its high concentration of curcumin.
During his sojourn to the San Francisco Bay Area, Sangma attended a briefing on the "Smart Village” movement in India, developed by Solomon Darwin, executive director of the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.
At the briefing, Sangma announced that 100 villages in Meghalaya — a small state in Northeast India — would implement the “Smart Village” program.
Darwin, himself from a small rural village in India — Mori, in Andhra Pradesh — has used a combination of digital technology and open innovation to access the global market, thereby allowing villagers to sell their goods throughout the world. Smart Villages “increase the overall standard of living and quality of life, simultaneously creating economic, social, and environmental value,” said Sangma.
The chief minister also visited Wipro and NASA Ames.
An afternoon panel discussed whether India’s business environment could foster the development of ‘unicorns,’ a start-up company whose valuation is over $1 billion.
Ashu Garg, Indian American general partner at Foundation Capital, noted that the Silicon Valley’s unique culture has hatched eight out of 10 global unicorns. “I don’t see that changing at all,” he said, noting “the number of top-ranked universities in the Bay Area, and a plethora of leadership talent, combined with a personality of ambition, naivete, and foolhardiness.”
Ashwani Rishi, executive vice president of Virtusa Corp, noted: “In India, the culture of start-ups has really started to seep in.”
“There is a lot of effort with this government to support young entrepreneurs and incubators,” he said.
Vineet Gulati, founder and CEO of Payssurance, which provides the increasing number of workers in the gig economy with a means to access health care benefits, noted that Indians must get over their traditional abhorrence of failure.
“As Indians, our capacity to absorb failure is low. There is a lot of shame to failing.”
“We must have the ability to absorb failure without it being a sticking point to move on to the next venture,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.