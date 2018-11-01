The National Academy of Medicine Oct. 15 announced its latest cohort of 85 members with Indian American John Kuriyan among those named.
Included in the group of new members were 75 regular members and 10 international members, announced during the academy’s annual meeting. Election to the Academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service, it said in a news release.
Kuriyan is professor of the departments of molecular and cell biology and chemistry at U.C. Berkeley.
He was named for pioneering contributions to understanding the regulation of eukaryotic cell signaling by proteins such as Src-family kinases, and for determining the structural and molecular origin of the specificity of the first precision medicine, the cancer drug Gleevec, the academy said.
Kuriyan earned his doctorate in 1986 from MIT. He was a post-doctoral fellow with professors Martin Karplus (Harvard) and Gregory A. Petsko (MIT). From 1987 to 2001 he was on the faculty of The Rockefeller University in New York, where he was promoted to full professor in 1993.
He is a professor of molecular and cell biology and also of chemistry at U.C. Berkeley, a position he has held since 2001. Kuriyan is also an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, having been appointed in 1990.
Kuriyan’s research concerns the atomic-level structure and mechanism of the enzymes and molecular switches that carry out cellular signal transduction.
His laboratory uses x-ray crystallography to determine the three-dimensional structures of proteins involved in signaling, as well as biochemical, biophysical, and cell biological analyses to elucidate mechanisms.
Breakthroughs from the lab have included determining the auto-inhibited structures of several tyrosine kinases, including Src family kinases and elucidating the mechanism of allosteric activation of the kinase domains of the EGF receptor.
His laboratory has provided a fundamental understanding of the structure and regulation of several other signaling proteins, including STATs, the Ras activator SOS, and calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase-II.
“This distinguished and diverse class of new members is a truly remarkable set of scholars and leaders whose impressive work has advanced science, improved health, and made the world a better place for everyone,” said National Academy of Medicine president Victor J. Dzau in a statement.
“Their expertise in science, medicine, health, and policy in the U.S. and around the globe will help our organization address today’s most pressing health challenges and inform the future of health and health care. It is my privilege to welcome these esteemed individuals to the National Academy of Medicine,” Dzau added.
New members are elected by current members through a process that recognizes individuals who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care, and public health, the academy said.
A diversity of talent among NAM’s membership is assured by its Articles of Organization, which stipulate that at least one-quarter of the membership is selected from fields outside the health professions, it said.
The newly elected members bring NAM’s total membership to 2,178 and the number of international members to 159.
Established originally as the Institute of Medicine in 1970 by the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine addresses critical issues in health, science, medicine and related policy and inspires positive actions across sectors.
NAM works alongside the National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Engineering to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding.
With their election, NAM members make a commitment to volunteer their service in National Academies activities, according to the release.
