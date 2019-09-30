U.C. Berkeley recently unveiled its list of 2019-2020 Bakar Fellows, with two Indian Americans among the dozens of honorees.
Included in the list of new fellows were Arash Komeili and Niren Murthy.
Komeili is engineering bacteria to concentrate metals of interest for biomining. The goal of the project is to efficiently isolate valuable metals from minerals while minimizing the environmental damage caused by traditional mining approaches.
A professor of plant and microbial biology at Berkeley, Komeili says in his bio page that bacteria are highly organized cells with many ultrastructural similarities to eukaryotes.
In addition to a highly dynamic cytoskeleton composed of homologues of actin, tubulin and intermediate filaments, many prokaryotes possess intracellular membranous organelles, he says.
His lab uses the magnetosomes of magnetotactic bacteria as a model system to study the molecular mechanisms governing the biogenesis and maintenance of bacterial organelles. Using a variety of approaches, the Komeili lab identifies and investigates key genes involved in controlling magnetosome formation and function.
Komeili earned a bachelor’s in biology from MIT and a doctorate in cell biology from U.C. San Francisco.
Murthy is developing a chemical amplification system, termed DETECT, which is designed to rapidly identify bacterial drug resistance. If successful, DETECT will identify patients that need to be treated with special classes of antibiotics, and will improve the treatment of bacterial infections.
Murthy is a professor in the Department of Bioengineering at Berkeley. He received his doctorate from the University of Washington in Seattle in bioengineering in 2001, and then did postdoctoral research at U.C. Berkeley in chemistry from 2001-2003.
He started his academic career at Georgia Tech in 2003 and in 2012 moved back to U.C. Berkeley. Murthy’s laboratory is an interdisciplinary laboratory that focuses on the development of new materials for drug delivery and molecular imaging.
The laboratory has developed several new biomaterials and imaging agents, such as the maltodextrin-based imaging agents, which are focused on improving the treatment and diagnosis of infectious diseases.
In addition, the Murthy laboratory has developed numerous reagents for detecting radical oxidants, such as the hydrocyanines, his bio notes.
