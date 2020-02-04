The Modern Language Association of America recently awarded Indian American professor Seeta Chaganti its 27th annual Aldo and Jeanne Scaglione Prize for Comparative Literary Studies.
Chaganti, an associate professor in the Department of English at the University of California, Davis, was honored for her book, “Strange Footing: Poetic Form and Dance in the Late Middle Ages,” published by the University of Chicago Press.
The prize is awarded annually for an outstanding scholarly work that is written by a member of the association and that involves at least two literatures.
The prize was one of 18 awards that was presented Jan. 11 during the association’s annual convention in Seattle, Wash.
This “meticulously researched” and “highly original” book, said MLA, stages a colloquy between dance and poetry to rethink the actual and the imaginary. “Engaging with process-based philosophies that approach virtuality as kinetic force rather than ontology, Seeta Chaganti draws our attention to the energetic relations between bodies that are manifested and formalized in these arts,” it said.
At once both shape and movement, this “danced virtuality,” as she calls it, gives time and space a form that is material and concrete yet fleeting, pointed out MLA.
“For all of its theoretical ambition, ‘Strange Footing: Poetic Form and Dance in the Late Middle Ages’ is hardly an abstract book, but one that is powerfully anchored in specific practices, habits, and experiences. Through her rich and historically grounded readings of medieval and modern works, Chaganti unearths an alternative phenomenology that transcends the confines of specific media and helps us understand varieties of sensory response beyond (and before) modernism’s stark regimentation of the senses,” MLA added.
Chaganty received her BA from Harvard University, her MA from Georgetown University, and her Ph.D. from Yale University. She is the author of “The Medieval Poetics of the Reliquary: Enshrinement, Inscription, Performance,” and the editor of “Medieval Poetics and Social Practice: Responding to the Work of Penn R. Szittya.” Her articles and reviews have appeared in several journals, and her work has appeared as chapters in many books.
