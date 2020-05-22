Dr. Hanimireddy Lakireddy has been awarded the 2020 Chancellor’s Medal from the U.C. Merced Chancellor. The Lakireddy family seen here poses in front of the Dr. Lakireddy Auditorium, one of the largest lecture halls on campus. Top: Dr. Hanimireddy Lakireddy and his son Dr. Vikram Lakireddy; bottom: Hanimireddy's wife Vijaya and his daughter-in-law, Priya. (photo provided)