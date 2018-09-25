U.C. Merced Sept. 17 announced that postdoctoral researcher Jaapna Dhillon has received a grant from the National Institutes of Health award that will aid in her study of health disparities.
Dhillon was the recipient of NIH’s Pathway to Independence Award, becoming the first U.C. Merced postdoctoral researcher to claim the honor in the school’s history.
Dhillon, who earned her doctorate in nutrition science at Purdue University, is a researcher in School of Natural Sciences Professor Rudy Ortiz’s lab, where she and others have been looking at the effects of almond consumption on health and pre-ingestive controls of nutrition, the university said in a report.
The Indian American researcher credits the campus’s diverse ethnic make-up and mentorship as key components of her success, the report said.
“It was the demographics of the student population combined with the research support I received at UC Merced that got me this award,” she said in the report. “I wouldn’t have been able to do research like this — focused specifically on minority populations — anywhere else.”
Dhillon will receive one to two years of funding at U.C. Merced followed by up to three years of additional funding once she lands a tenure-track faculty position, the report said.
After receiving a bachelor’s degree in bioinformatics in India, Dhillon took a job at a software company for two years, still unclear about her ultimate career path, the report added.
Then she got interested in fitness and nutrition and became a certified fitness trainer, it said.
After earning a master’s of science in nutrition at Syracuse University, she focused on clinical nutrition at Purdue, the report said.
Her dissertation looked into the benefits of almond consumption on human health, setting her up for the research she is doing now, it added.
Dhillon’s initial funding will allow her to perform nutritional metabolomics — the study of chemical processes involving metabolites — and develop a model to predict the effects of almond consumption on metabolic factors that she can test in a small subset of first-year students, the university said.
She will continue to analyze the data and get more training to investigate whether minority individuals respond better to a functional food diet that includes fruits, nuts and vegetables, it noted.
