U.C. San Diego April 2 announced that its computer science and engineering professor Rajesh Gupta has been awarded the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Computer Society 2019 W. Wallace McDowell Award.
Gupta was chosen for his “seminal contributions in design and implementation of microelectronic systems-on-chip and cyberphysical systems.”
“It’s kind of humbling for me,” Gupta, who is founding director of the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute at UC San Diego, said in a statement. “I don’t know if I belong to that community.”
Gupta is being honored, in part, for his work on cyberphysical systems, which combine machines with computers and can encompass everything from vehicles to single buildings to entire cities, a university report said.
“Your car is a cyberphysical system,” Gupta added. “When you press the gas pedal, you don’t actually release gas. You tell a computer to increase speed, and the computer decides how much gas to release,” says Gupta.
The Indian American is the Qualcomm Professor in Embedded Microsystems in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering.
Making these disparate systems work well together can be challenging. Buildings are full of sensors for temperature, security, machine maintenance, the report said.
“If you look at real life systems, there is a deluge of data coming through,” Gupta said. “The question is, how do you organize that data to make meaningful decisions?”
Gupta has spent a significant part of his career trying to make sense of the sensory information in cyberphysical systems. Harnessing this information could offer many potential benefits: smarter buildings; smoother building evacuations during an emergency; more consistent and personalized environmental control; energy savings, the university report said.
“My group has conceptualized the built environment as a distributed sensor and actuator system,” Gupta added. “A system where, for instance, the buildings talk to each other or to infrastructure for transportation, healthcare, etc. Now you can think of a building as having many resources, just like a computer has memory, storage and computing. Over time, you can write ‘programs’ that operate the building more efficiently, if we get the abstractions to address and discover resources and their capabilities right.”
But these concepts are hardly limited to buildings. Gupta and many colleagues have a vision for smart cities, in which electricity, water, transportation, telecommunications and other systems are precisely controlled and coordinated, it said.
“The city has a digital twin, as if you’re running a SimCity kind of a game on a parallel plane,” added Gupta. “But the SimCity in this case isn’t just a hypothetical universe, instead it is connected causally to the actual city. You have sensory eyes on the city that are updating the models in real time. That allows you to have a much better environment for humans and a much more responsive system.”
Once again, harnessing this sensory data can have a huge impact on quality of life. Cities can use it to better manage traffic, power grids, water, homelessness and emergency services. The list is long.
Gupta received a bachelor of technology in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur, India; a master of science in EECS from U.C. Berkeley; and a doctorate in electrical engineering from Stanford University.
Gupta holds the Qualcomm Endowed Chair in Embedded Microsystems at U.C. San Diego and INRIA International Chair at the French international research institute in Rennes, Bretagne Atlantique. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, the ACM and American Association for the Advancement of Science.
The McDowell Award is given to individuals for outstanding recent theoretical, design, educational, practical, or other innovative contributions in the field of computing. The award may be given for a single contribution of great merit or a series of lesser contributions that have had or are expected to have an important influence on the computer field.
The award consists of a bronze medal and a $2,000 honorarium. The award will be presented at the awards dinner held on June 5 in Coral Gables, Florida during the IEEE Computer Society Board of Governors meeting.
