An Indian American political science professor at U.C. Santa Barbara, Amit Ahuja, was named a co-winner of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020, the country’s most prestigious honor for non-fiction.
Growing up in India, Ahuja knew little about Dalits, the people at the bottom of the country’s caste system who were long known as “untouchables.” Although large in numbers, they were mostly invisible in textbooks — as they were expected to be in society, the university said in a news release.
Ahuja in recent years visited hundreds of Dalit communities to understand their evolving place in Indian politics.
The result was “Mobilizing the Marginalized: Ethnic Parties Without Ethnic Movements” (Oxford University Press, 2019), UCSB said.
For his deep and elegant exploration of Dalit representation, Ahuja was awarded with the book prize.
“It is a tremendous honor,” he said in a statement. “So many people supported me through the research and writing of this book. I am grateful to be able to share this recognition with them. The prize recognizes the book; its motivation, argument and its research. A scholar cannot ask for more,” he said.
“Researching and writing a book makes a substantial emotional claim on the author, as it should,” Ahuja continued in the university report. “I realize I stand alongside some very fine authors. The past winners as well as many nominees of the NIF book prize from this year and from previous years sit on my book shelf. These are magnificent books. For my book to find itself in such remarkable company is very special.”
Kathleen Bruhn, professor and chair of political science, said the prize is a well-deserved honor for a scholar who has consistently shone a light on the plight of the marginalized.
“We are thrilled to hear the news that our colleague has won such prestigious international recognition for his research,” she said in the report. “Professor Ahuja’s work is at the core of our departmental focus on the politics of identity. … We are proud to be associated with him.”
Through their political activism, Ahuja said, Dalits have succeeded in undermining the legitimacy of a 2,000-year-old social system that excluded and humiliated them by treating them as untouchables. This incomplete, but irreversible change, he said, is one of the most significant achievements of Indian democracy. Their mobilization, however, remains puzzling, according to the university report.
“Dalits’ parties perform poorly in elections in states historically home to movements demanding social equality, while they do well in other states where such movements have been weak or entirely absent,” Ahuja noted.
“For Dalits, collective action in the social sphere appears to undermine rather than bolster collective action in the electoral sphere,” he adds. “I was very drawn to this puzzle of Dalit mobilization and the relationship between political parties and social movements. My book tells the story of Dalit mobilization, the forms it takes and its consequences.”
To conduct his research, Ahuja made multiple trips to four large states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar — that are home to 43 percent of India’s Dalits. In those visits he conducted 400 one-on-one interviews and 80 focus groups. He observed several electoral campaigns and protests, and spoke to social activists, and party workers and leaders, UCSB said.
“Without organization, the weak just do not get taken seriously. Organization is their first weapon. It is the only way they stand any chance of getting a seat at the table. This is what drew me to Dalit mobilization. I wanted to study Dalit movements and parties,” Ahuja said in his book.
