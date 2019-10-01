Gopal Balakrishnan, a tenured professor in the humanities division at U.C. Santa Cruz, has been fired after a months-long investigation into complaints of misconduct.
BuzzFeed News reports that the university decided on the termination of the Indian American professor after mounting pressure from students on campus.
Last year, a UC Santa Cruz investigation found that Balakrishnan broke the school’s sexual harassment policy when he had sex with an undergraduate student without her consent when she was drunk, in 2013.
The former student, Anneliese Harlander, filed a complaint with the school last spring, triggering a formal investigation into Balakrishnan’s conduct. The professor denied the accusations (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2nbiZNj).
At least three other complaints against Balakrishnan had also been filed with the university’s Title IX office, which handles issues of gender equity under a federal law meant to prevent sex discrimination, the BuzzFeed News report said.
“The misconduct, confirmed through our investigation and adjudication process, harmed the complainants, and that trauma rippled through our campus and university system,” said UC Santa Cruz spokesperson Scott Hernandez-Jason, in an email to BuzzFeed News.
Balakrishnan was a tenured Marxist historian at the university. He had been on paid leave since fall 2017 and was suspended without pay on Aug. 15 this year, according to a letter sent by U.C. Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive to Harlander, and confirmed by Hernandez-Jason, the report said.
Balakrishnan’s case prompted growing campus demonstrations after it was made public in a BuzzFeed News report last year.
The Regents of the University of California voted on Sept. 19 to dismiss Balakrishnan, agreeing with Larive’s recommendation as well as that of UC president Janet Napolitano, Larive wrote, the report said.
“Respondent Balakrishnan’s behavior towards you was unwelcome, deeply harmed you, and interfered with your work prospects. The harm to you, alone, is sufficient to sustain the discipline against respondent Balakrishnan,” Larive wrote in the letter, sent to Harlander Sept. 23, according to the report.
In past comments to journalists, Balakrishnan has denied wrongdoing. His lawyer Jamie Dupree previously told BuzzFeed News that the university “botched” its response to student activism involving her client. Balakrishnan and Dupree have not responded to a request for comment for this story.
In 2018, UC Santa Cruz hired a consultant, GayLynn Conant, to investigate Harlander’s complaint and at least three others. As BuzzFeed News reported, in September of last year, Conant concluded that Balakrishnan’s conduct in Harlander’s case “falls squarely within the definition of prohibited conduct.”
In March, Harlander sued Balakrishnan, claiming he sexually assaulted her. That case is ongoing in the Superior Court of California in the County of Santa Cruz.
