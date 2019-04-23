Indian American Ashritha Eswaran had a good showing at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Chess Championship in St. Louis, Missouri, finishing fifth place.
The 18-year-old Eswaran, a U.C. Berkeley student and resident of San Jose, competed against 12 of the top female chess players from March 18 through April 1 in the invitation-only tournament.
It was the third time Eswaran competed in the competition, having previously competed in 2014 and 2016. In 2014, she won ‘Best Game’ of the tournament.
Despite a slow first half, Eswaran managed to finish strong and ended up tying for fifth place, winning four games and drawing two other matches.
The tournament was intense and competitive, lasting for more than two weeks, with the closing ceremony on April 1 where Hikaru Nakamura became men's champion and Jennifer Yu won the women's championship, according to a news release.
Eswaran, a freshman at U.C. Berkeley, learned to play chess at the age of 7. She became a National Master by the age of 13, and now she has the title of Women's International Master.
Throughout her rising chess career, she has won the gold medal at the 2015 Pan-American Junior Championship in El Salvador and the 2015 U.S. Junior Girls Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She also won the 2017 U.S. Amateur Team West Championship in Santa Clara with her team XcellCHESS.
