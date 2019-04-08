The University of Chicago March 19 announced that fourth-year student Gaurav Kalwani has been named a Junior Fellow for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Kalwani, a public policy studies and South Asian languages and civilizations major, will have the opportunity to explore his interests in public service and nuclear policy, according to a university report.
The James C. Gaither Junior Fellowship Program is a prestigious one-year research fellowship that gives high-achieving students a chance to work alongside senior scholars in the Carnegie Endowment’s multiple global programs, the report said.
While at the University of Chicago, the fourth-year Indian American student learned from hands-on experience that working toward nuclear nonproliferation in South Asia should be his ultimate goal, it added.
“I wanted to go into a field where I felt the issue at hand was of critical importance, and where I felt I could make the biggest impact,” Kalwani, who while at UChicago had internships in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Washington, D.C., said in the report.
“I was torn between nuclear weapons and climate change, but what ultimately tipped the scales for me was the temporality of the issue,” he added. “Climate change might wipe out humanity in the next few hundred years, but nuclear weapons could wipe out humanity in less than 30 minutes.”
As part of his fellowship, Kalwani will assist Carnegie’s nuclear policy scholars; conduct research for policy papers, op-eds and books; help put on events for the program; and participate in meetings with government stakeholders involved in nuclear policy decision-making, the report said.
After his first year at UChicago, Kalwani was a summer research assistant for assistant professor Kimberly Kay Hoang in Ho Chi Minh City, helping her conduct research for a book project on foreign investment in emerging markets.
The next summer, the Jeff Metcalf Internship Program funded his work with the nonprofit Stimson Center in Washington, where he conducted research on South Asian nuclear issues, according to the report.
“That experience solidified for me that I wanted to pursue a career in nuclear policy, and that’s been my goal ever since,” Kalwani told the university news outlet.
Kalwani serves as the publications editor for the Chicago Journal of Foreign Policy; was on the executive board of the Institute of Politics’ Leaders of Color Program; and has been involved with Model United Nations at the University of Chicago.
He also volunteers for Doc Films, a student-run group that screens new and classic films, the report noted.
After completing his one-year fellowship with the Carnegie Endowment, Kalwani hopes to continue working in policy research before committing to a career of public service, perhaps as a foreign service officer, it said.
“I believe exposure to the field of nuclear policy will help me more specifically define my path toward my eventual goal of leading the United States’ diplomatic efforts in nonproliferation and arms control,” Kalwani added in the report. “My ultimate goal is for nuclear weapons to be eliminated in our time. Receiving this fellowship is a privilege as well as a responsibility, and I’m really excited to be taking a first step toward my goals.”
Kalwani attends UChicago with the help of the UChicago Odyssey Scholarship Program, which helps ensure students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to achieve academic success.
