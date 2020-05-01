ORANGE, Calif. — UC-Irvine Health clinicians Dr. Alpesh N. Amin and Lanny Hsieh have launched a clinical trial to test the efficacy of the antiviral drug remdesivir as a potential therapy for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has reached pandemic levels across the globe.
There are no specific therapeutics approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat people with COVID-19. The infection can cause mild to severe respiratory illness, and symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. In older adults and immunocompromised patients with the condition can develop into severe pneumonia.
“There is currently no safe, effective treatment for COVID-19,” Amin, chair of the Department of Medicine, UCI School of Medicine and executive director, UCI Health Hospitalist Program, said in a UCI press release. “While remdesivir has shown some promise, we need solid clinical data that indicates it improves outcomes for infected patients,” the Indian American researcher added.
Amin and infectious disease specialist Hsieh are principal investigators at UCI and will oversee the randomized, placebo-controlled trial. UCI, along with UC San Diego and UC Davis, are designated sites for the first NAIAD-sponsored remdesivir clinical trials in California. The trial enrolled its first patients in late February at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
According to the press release, UCI experts have planned since early January to prepare the medical center’s staff and facilities to treat patients infected with Covid-19.Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences Inc., is an investigational broad-spectrum antiviral treatment.
