Indian American Manjot Singh was named among the cohort of 2019-2020 Congressional Fellows, the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies announced in a Sept. 20 news release.
Singh, along with the entire seven-person Fellowship class, will be placed in a Congressional office or government agency, and receives supplemental professional development training and networking opportunities through APAICS, the release said.
Singh will be placed in the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Other Fellows include Ariel Higuchi for Congressman Ami Bera; Erica Ninoyu for Congresswoman Grace Meng; Nary Rath for Sen. Jacky Rosen; Nicholas Johns; Ridhwan Sediqe for Sen. Tammy Duckworth; and Wardah Khalid for Congresswoman Judy Chu.
Born in Valencia, California, Singh graduated from the UCLA with a B.A. in global studies. He held numerous leadership positions while at UCLA, including a position in student government and served as president of the Sikh Student Association for two years.
He had the opportunity to intern at the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund which sparked his interest in the intersection of the non-profit and government worlds and how the two actors interact within a larger ecosystem. He went on to intern for the Department of Justice in the Community Relations Service Division.
Upon graduation, he worked for Snapchat and after gaining experience in technology, he was selected as one of 12 fellows for the Coro Fellowship in Pittsburgh, a full-time, nine-month deep dive into the world of public affairs where he had the opportunity to sharpen his leadership skills, gain experience in local government and the education sector, and participate in community and political problem-solving processes, his bio said.
After graduating from the fellowship, he spent a year and a half working in consulting at Oracle in Santa Monica, California.
Singh is excited to focus his efforts in Pelosi’s office on the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community while learning how folks in leadership can bring together distinct points of view into a common goal based on shared values. In his spare time, he enjoys discovering new coffee shops and moving around cities by electric scooter, the bio notes.
The Congressional Fellowship is designed for young AAPI professionals looking to increase their experience in public policy and service. The full-time, paid, nine-month long program, provides Fellows with opportunities to build their leadership skills, encourages political engagement, and fosters interests in public service careers. Fellows are placed in congressional offices and serve as part of the legislative team.
The Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies is a national non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Asian Pacific American participation and representation at all levels of the political process, from community service to elected office. APAICS programs focus on developing leadership, building public policy knowledge, and filling the political pipeline for Asian Pacific Americans to pursue public office at the local, state, and federal levels.
