PACOIMA, Calif. —Students from the University of California, Los Angeles, associated with the Bhagat Puran Singh Health Initiative, offered free health screening at the Khalsa Care Foundation here on Oct. 20.
Most of those who availed of the services were the elderly, who also had several questions about their health and were happy to have students who were able to communicate with them in Punjabi, according to a press release.
The students, led by the group’s president, S. Manpreet Singh, did swab tests and checked blood pressure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.