Ram D. Gopal, an Indian American professor who headed the University of Connecticut’s Operations and Information Management, has resigned in the wake of allegations that he violated the university’s policies by unduly favoring his administrative assistant.
Gopal was alleged to have been engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an employee whom he supervised, according to university spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.
Gopal was accused by UConn of violating the school’s travel policies, including invalid business travel expenses and taking his administrative assistant, Melissa Burk, on non-university related trips, and also approving compensatory time for her without proper approvals, according to an official university memo, according to the UConn Daily Campus.
“UConn expects all of its employees to comply with university and state policies. When the university finds that any employee has failed to do so, it takes appropriate action,” said Reitz, adding that the investigation ended in spring 2018 and the university had begun the process to dismiss him.
In response to Gopal’s resignation, Craig H. Kennedy, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said in a letter: “The Office of Institutional Equity investigated and concluded that you engaged in conduct in violation of the ‘Policy Against Discrimination, Harassment and Related Interpersonal Violence’ by having an inappropriate amorous relationship with an employee whom you supervised.”
The Daily Campus notes that a university memo in December 2017 cited that UConn Audit and Management Advisory Services was asked to assist the Office of University Compliance on an anonymous allegation that Gopal and Burk incorrectly charged business travel expenses to the university.
The assistant accompanied Gopal on trips to Dublin, Ireland; Los Angeles, Calif.; South Korea, and India. They billed the university nearly $24,000 for those trips that were used for “sightseeing.”
Burk and Gopal were also reported to have approved each other’s travel expenditures as well as their joint participation in travel despite him being her direct supervisor.
Before tending his resignation, Reitz said, Gopal offered to reimburse the university for all improper travel expenses incurred. It is unclear if that happened.
Gopal was hired by UConn in 1993.
Burk is still employed by the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.