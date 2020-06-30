Meera G. Nair, an Indian American biomedical scientist at the University of California, Riverside, has received a five-year, $3.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to investigate lung immune responses to parasitic worm infections.
The research will explore how macrophages, a type of white blood cell, mediate tissue repair following infection-induced injury.
“We will focus on a macrophage-secreted protein, RELMalpha, in mice and evaluate two aspects of its function in worm infection: how it regulates worm killing and how it promotes lung stem-cell growth to repair injured tissue,” said Nair, an associate professor of biomedical sciences in the School of Medicine and the grant’s principal investigator, in a UC Riverside press release.
Nair’s lab has generated a transgenic mouse that will allow her team to track and view the RELMalpha-expressing macrophages and also specifically delete RELMalpha in macrophages.
Tolerance to infections is a mechanism used by host organisms to fight parasites or pathogens that attack the host. Nair explained that host disease tolerance is especially important in infections with macroparasites, such as helminths, that cause significant tissue damage.
“Investigating these host disease tolerance mechanisms may be applicable to the treatment of tissue injury and inflammation,” she said in the press release. “The grant will allow us to investigate how RELMalpha contributes to host disease tolerance to helminths.”
According to Nair, the team’s evaluation of repair and anti-inflammatory mechanisms to promote lung tissue homeostasis may have relevance for COVID-19 infections, where severe pathological outcomes are related to excessive lung tissue damage and an inability to control the inflammatory response.
Nair has already formed partnerships with local medical centers as a result.
