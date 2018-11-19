The Templeton World Charity Foundation Inc. Nov. 7 announced that 20-year-old Sandra Nair, a resident of Kerala, was named the first 2019 Templeton-Ramanujan Fellowship recipient.
For being named the Fellow, Nair will receive up to a $5,000 monetary grant for furthering educational pursuits and development in STEM.
The award, part of the highly competitive Spirit of Ramanujan STEM Talent Initiative, is the first of 30 financial grants to be issued yearly for the next three years, totaling $550,000, the foundation said.
Nair is in her third year of undergraduate studies at U.C. Santa Cruz, where she majors in physics and mathematics. The Templeton-Ramanujan Fellowship will support her research with Shamit Kachru — the Wells Family Director of the Stanford Institute for Theoretical Physics and Chair of the Department of Physics at Stanford — in Summer 2019, it said.
“Professor Kachru is a wonderful mentor as well as a world-renowned theoretical physicist, whom I feel extremely privileged to work with,” Nair said in a statement. “One day, I hope to have made extensive and successful collaborations among those in theoretical physics and mathematics communities and am confident that the Spirit of Ramanujan community will be a huge help in actualizing this goal.”
Under his mentorship, Nair will study the physics of black holes, exploring the interplay of mathematics and physics as found in string theory and quantum field theory, the foundation noted.
“I am delighted that the first Spirit of Ramanujan winner hails from India and will be working with my good friend and collaborator Shamit Kachru,” said Ken Ono, the director of the Spirit of Ramanujan and the Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Mathematics at Emory University, in a statement.
“He is a fabulous mentor and leading figure at the interface of mathematics and string theory. And I’m particularly pleased that Shamit has been using Ramanujan’s math in his study of black holes,” Ono added.
The Spirit of Ramanujan STEM Talent Initiative strives to find undiscovered geniuses around the world. Honoring the legacy of Srinivasa Ramanujan, the initiative supports emerging engineers, mathematicians, and scientists who lack traditional institutional support through financial grants and mentorship opportunities, the release said.
In the last two years, the initiative awarded grants to 16 students who used the funding to support research and study in math. Now in its third year, the program has widened its international talent search to all STEM fields and more than doubled the number of awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.