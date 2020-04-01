A team of engineers and physicians at U.C. San Diego, including three Indian Americans, is rapidly developing simple, ready-to-use ventilators to be deployed if the need arises.
The University of California reports that the team, led by Dr. Lonnie Peterson and Prof. James Friend, including Indian Americans Aditya Vasan, a graduate student; and Drs. Hemal Patel and Preetham Suresh; as well as graduate students William Connacher, Jeremy Sieker and Reiley Weekes and others; kick-started the project several weeks ago when news started to trickle in that communities in Northern Italy with widespread COVID-19 were in dire straits.
Ventilators are medical devices that push air in and out of a patient’s lungs when they are unable to breathe on their own. One of the primary symptoms of COVID-19 is difficulty in breathing; approximately 1 percent of people who contract the virus require ventilation to support their recovery — sometimes for weeks, the report notes.
The situation in Italy spurred Petersen, an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at U.C. San Diego and an adjunct with UC San Diego Health, to reach out to her medical and engineering colleagues, proposing a new collaboration to quickly produce simple ventilators that could be easily built and readily used to support patients in a crisis, it added.
The first step was to seek consensus with anesthetists and respiratory therapists about minimum requirements for a ventilator. The next step was to determine whether engineers could reasonably produce them, and how quickly, the U.C. report said.
Within days, the team of researchers began building devices using premade parts and 3-D printers.
Their first goal was to convert an existing manual ventilator model to automatic, able to provide breathing assistance without human intervention.
The existing manual design features a mask fitted over a patient’s face and a bag that can be squeezed by hand to push air into the patient’s lungs. The team is designing a machine that can do the squeezing instead, freeing doctors and nurses to address other concerns, the UC report added.
“We’re 3-D printing parts that can be attached to a motor to compress the bag of the manual ventilator,” said Ph.D. student Vasan. “This allows us to control the speed and volume of the compressions to help patients breathe.”
The advantage of 3-D printing is that it can be used to quickly produce customized parts. Devices can be made on a small scale much faster than by traditional manufacturing methods, it said.
Meanwhile, Petersen’s team is awaiting a few more parts to build a more sophisticated ventilator using an electric pump. The first ventilators will be simple, but the goal is to have something readily at hand when the need arises, according to the report.
Other projects include collecting and inventorying oxygen supplies in preparation for increased demand by local hospitals; converting other air pressure machines, such as CPAPs and Bi-PAPs into ventilators; and adapting existing ventilators to serve more patients.
The team hopes to have functional prototypes within a few days and are ready to test them in simulators, in collaboration with anesthesiologists, before potentially applying to patients, it said.
The UC San Diego campus is largely closed and empty, due to efforts to minimize coronavirus exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19. The graduate student team continues work, thanks to a special exception granted by the dean of the Jacobs School of Engineering, it notes.
Meanwhile, Petersen’s colleague Dr. Sidney Merritt, an associate clinical professor of anesthesiology at UC San Diego Health, is working with a team that includes U.S. Navy and Lockheed Martin personnel to develop a 3-D-printable system for splitting a ventilator designed for one patient so that it can be used by up to four patients at a time, according to the report.
The challenge now is finding valves that can regulate the pressure for each patient on the system and monitor individual air pressure for each one, allowing for the fine control needed to support each patient’s specific needs.
Despite obstacles, the team said it has been overwhelmed by support and advocacy from colleagues and university leadership. For example, the Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation at U.C. San Diego has contributed $50,000 to assist in the development of prototypes, the report said.
Other members of the continuously growing team include Dr. Daniel Lee; Dr. William Mazzei; Dr. Matthew Follansbee; Dr. Micheal Vanietti; Theodore Vallejos of U.C. San Diego Health; Mark Stambaugh of the Qualcomm Institute; and Tania Morimoto, a professor in the Department of Aerospace and Engineering at the Jacobs School.
