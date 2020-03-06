The University of California, San Diego, announced a major gift made by Indian Americans Nissi and Ajit Varki, both professors at the university.
The gift, made in 2017 of founder shares in SiaMAb, a company started by the Varkis, has been initially designated for the Center for Academic Research and Training in Anthropogeny to support a broad range of activities, including scholarly studies of the origins of humankind, according to a university news release.
After the company was sold, the gift matured into a cash value in excess of $1.1 million. In the coming years, depending on future progress and revenue, the gift could provide additional millions that may be directed toward CARTA and/or other transdisciplinary activities that the Varkis have been involved with at UC San Diego during the last four decades, the release said.
Nissi Varki is a professor of Pathology at UC San Diego’s School of Medicine. Her husband, Ajit Varki, is a professor of Medicine and Cellular & Molecular Medicine and is founding co-director of CARTA.
During 35-plus years at UC San Diego, the couple have often found ways for their research to overlap in complementary ways.
Over two decades ago, the Varkis and colleagues discovered the first known functionally significant biochemical difference between humans and our closest evolutionary relatives, the chimpanzees: a CMAH gene deletion in humans, which chimps still possess, the release notes.
Since that time, the couple and their collaborators have shown many examples of how this and other related, uniquely human mutations affected human evolution and disease risk.
Dedication to such studies, supported by state and federal grants as well as the Mathers Foundation of New York, led the Varkis to look for a meaningful way to give back, it said.
Their work is just one example of the research conducted by CARTA members investigating the origins of humankind.
CARTA brings together local, national and international experts from a wide array of scholarly backgrounds, including medicine, physical science, social science and the humanities. The Varkis emphasize that this kind of transdisciplinary collaboration would not have been possible in many scientific institutions other than UC San Diego and the Salk Institute, according to the university.
UC San Diego chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla praised the Varkis for their commitment to the university.
“We are very fortunate to not only have Nissi and Ajit doing incredibly important work here, but now we will also benefit from their tremendous generosity. There can be no greater quest than investigating the origins of humankind and through this gift, the Varkis have provided much-needed support of that quest,” Khosla said in a statement.
This gift of securities contributes to the Campaign for UC San Diego – a university-wide comprehensive fundraising effort concluding in 2022.
Together with philanthropic partners, UC San Diego will continue its nontraditional path toward revolutionary ideas, unexpected answers, lifesaving discoveries and planet-changing impact.
