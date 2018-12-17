An Indian American graduate student at U.C. San Diego, Gopesh Tilvawala, was among the big winners at the annual Collegiate Inventors Competition, held last month.
A glimpse into the future of American innovation and emerging technological trends from the nation’s brightest young inventors — from a steerable microcatheter to a reusable UV-radiation-measuring sensor — were recognized and honored at the 2018 Collegiate Inventors Competition, an annual competition for college and university students and their faculty advisors.
Tilvawala, along with adviser James Friend, worked on his own – whereas all the other winning teams included multiple members – to create Neurotendo, which took silver in the graduate student competition.
Unruptured aneurysms in the brain are found in one in 50 people in the United States. They potentially can be treated by minimally invasive surgery, but existing surgical methods are often ineffective, the competition said in its news release.
Neurotendo addresses the need for a controlled approach to navigation of brain arteries and treatment of cerebral aneurysms with a steerable microcatheter that translates a neurosurgeon’s command into the motion of the catheter tip. This micro surgical medical device enables precise navigation, reduction of procedure times and a safer technique, it said.
Neurotendo also was the winner of the 2018 Collegiate Inventors Competition People’s Choice Award.
“I was happy to be a finalist but felt the weight of the occasion more when I arrived at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in D.C.,” Tilvawala said in a UCSD report. “Almost every judge on the panel had an amazing invention to their name that has translated and is in use in the market today, so I was absolutely thrilled to get their feedback and win a medal at a national level competition. Earning the People’s Choice Award was great too, and provides some validation from society for the work we’re doing.”
Tilvawala said he appreciates the university’s focus on translating research from the lab into real world applications, and noted the confluence of people and infrastructure that make it uniquely
Tilvawala named the device Neurotendo because it resembles a Nintendo game for neurosurgeons.
While he’s still developing a fully functional prototype of Neurotendo under the guidance of his advisor, Tilvawala said having a real-world application of his research has been key since day one, the university said.
“My main aim with Ph.D. research work was using this fundamental science to try and develop something that would translate into real world applications,” he said in the report. “At least in terms of the vision, I had to be able to picture that my research would make a difference to someone out there someday.”
Neurotendo is poised to do just that. There are no brain catheters on the market that can be remotely controlled like Neurotendo; the current state-of-the-art involves surgeons using one hand on a guidewire and the other on the catheter to insert and guide the tube. Tilvawala’s research makes it possible to remotely navigate the small and twisty arteries near the brain, reducing surgery times and creating a safer and more effective procedure, it said.
With the Collegiate Inventors Competition win under his belt, Tilvawala said he’s more motivated than ever to continue creating solutions to today’s pressing challenges, according to the university report.
Finalist teams (five Undergraduate and six Graduate), consisting of 29 students from 11 colleges and universities across the United States, received an all-expenses-paid trip to the final round of the Competition held at the USPTO’s Madison Building in Alexandria, Virginia.
Also getting recognition at the competition was a graduate student team from Case Western Reserve University including Sanjit Datta and Charit Tippareddy for its OSPRI invention.
An inadequate supply of clean water accounts for 3.4 million deaths each year. Optimized Solar Purification with a Reusable Indicator, or OSPRI, was developed to address the need of low- cost clean water in the developing world. Used with solar disinfection techniques, OSPRI is a reusable UV- radiation-measuring sensor that changes color to notify a user that the treated water is safe to drink. OSPRI could increase access to clean drinking water worldwide, drastically reducing waterborne illnesses, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.