The Searle Scholars Program April 1 announced a new group of 15 individuals as scholars, with Dr. Aashish Manglik among the cohort.
Manglik, of U.C. San Francisco, was named a scholar for the project, “Harnessing G Protein-coupled Receptor Protein Dynamics for Precision Pharmacology,” according to the scholar program news release.
The Indian American is an assistant professor in the UCSF Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry.
According to his university bio, he is a physician-scientist interested in understanding how the human body senses and responds to external stimuli. His research focuses on the largest group of drug targets in the human body, the G protein coupled receptors. The Manglik lab aims to understand the most basic principles of these receptors in order to develop new medications that are both more effective and have decreased side effects.
Manglik earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology from Washington University in 2008; his doctorate in biophysics from Stanford University in 2014; and his medical degree, also from Stanford, in 2016.
The new Searle Scholars are pursuing fundamental, ground-breaking research in chemistry and the biomedical sciences and will each receive an award of $300,000 in flexible funding to support his or her work over the next three years, the program said.
The Searle Scholars Program makes grants to selected universities and research centers to support the independent research of exceptional young faculty in the biomedical sciences and chemistry who have recently been appointed as assistant professors on a tenure-track appointment.
The program’s scientific director appoints an advisory board of eminent scientists who choose the scholars based on rigorous standards aimed at finding the most creative talent interested in pursuing an academic research career. This year, 195 applications were considered from nominations by 137 universities and research institutions.
"Can anything be more gratifying than helping to kick-start the research programs of such meritorious women and men?" remarked Doug Fambrough, scientific director for the Searle Scholars Program, in a statement. "Our Scientific Advisory Board has chosen these 15 from a pool of the most promising young chemists and biomedical scientists in the country.
“From past experience, we know that these new Searle Scholars are virtually guaranteed to make major contributions to their fields over long careers in research science,” Fambrough added. “Over almost 40 years, our program has consistently seen our awardees push the boundaries of basic science, becoming leaders in their fields and contributing to the betterment of peoplekind. Congratulations to the new Searle Scholars!"
Since 1981, 617 scientists have been named Searle Scholars. Including this year, the program has awarded more than $174 million. Seventy-nine Searle Scholars have been inducted into the National Academy of Sciences. Nineteen Scholars have been recognized with a MacArthur Fellowship, known as the "genius grant," and a Searle Scholar has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry.
