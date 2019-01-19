The United Federation of Indo-Americans in California Jan. 9 announced the winners of its 2019 election, with Dr. Rangesh Gadasalli being named president.
UFICA believes in family orientation and the objectives and interests catering to the community needs, said a news release.
Since 2006 UFICA, which puts together many events in Southern California, has brought in movie stars, celebrities, politicians and other dignitaries at their India Independence Day celebration and brought in huge community support and participation at each of these events, according to the release.
Each of its presidents have also contributed to charities or worked on community projects for the uplift of our community, the organization said.
During its election day, incoming board members with the UFICA team discussed new projects for the upcoming year.
Ashok Patnaik, Niraj Agnihotri and Vasu Pawar talked about getting involved with more social non-profit organizations and making an impact in addition to celebrating India Independence Day and India Republic Day, according to the release.
The acting election commissioner, Patnaik, called for nominations to elect the new office bearers and Gadasalli was unanimously elected as the UFICA president for the year 2019. Gadasalli is also the founder and trustee for UFICA.
He was also ABVP president of Mysore University, responsible for bringing many changes to the graduation dress and ceremony for its students.
In his early years he was active as a student leader during the JP movement against Indira Gandhi’s emergency. His participation in the Southern California community as the past president of Karnataka Cultural Association, FIA and founder trustee of UFICA is commendable, UFICA said.
Professionally, Gadasalli has worked for many years at Harbor UCLA and contributed to many milestones in clinical research in the field of psychiatry and psycho pharmacology. He has received honors from UCLA and NFIA for his outstanding contributions in the medical field.
In addition to Gadasalli, other members elected included Ramesh Ramnani as chairman, Niraj Agnihotri as executive vice president, Vasu Pawar as secretary, Dr. Vinod Vineet as treasurer and Alka Patel as cultural vice president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.