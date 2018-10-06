WESTFORD, Mass. — The jogger killed after he was struck by a Toyota SUV here on the night of Sept. 21 has been identified by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Westford Chief Police Thomas McEnaney as Ulhas Kudva, 45, of Westford.
According to MassLive.com, police responded to Route 110 in the area of Technology Park Drive around 9 p.m. on Sept. 21 for a report of a pedestrian crash.
"Upon arrival authorities learned that the operator of a Toyota Highlander had apparently struck a jogger," authorities said. "The jogger was pronounced dead on scene. The driver remained on scene."
MassLive.com reported that no charges have been filed as of Sept. 23. The investigation is ongoing.
Kudva, who is married and a father of two, went for a jog near his home the night he was killed, according to a GoFundMe page collecting donations for his family.
He is survived by his wife Sheela, 14-year-old son Tejas, and 8-year-old daughter Tanvi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.