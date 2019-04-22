An Indian American graduate student in Massachusetts, Jaskaran Singh, was fatally wounded by a car the evening of April 12.
MassLive.com reports that the 24-year-old University of Massachusetts at Amherst graduate student was hit by a car around 10:30 p.m. on North Pleasant Street.
Singh was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said, citing Northwestern District Attorney’s Office communications director Mary Carey.
The driver of the car stopped immediately and remained at the scene. No charges or citations have been filed against the driver, the report added.
Amherst police, state police assigned to District Attorney David Sullivan’s office and the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are continuing to investigate, it said.
The campus was notified of the death in an email sent out to students by Dean of Students Cara Appel-Silbaugh.
“On behalf of UMass, we extend our sincere condolences to Jaskaran’s family and friends who are mourning his untimely death,” she wrote, according to the report.
A native of India, Singh earned his bachelor’s in computer science from Symbiosis Institute of Technology before enrolling at UMass in 2018, where he was pursuing a master’s in computer science.
