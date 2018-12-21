The University of Massachusetts at Amherst Nov. 30 announced that Subhransu Maji, an Indian American researcher in its College of Information and Computer Sciences, has received the Faculty Early Career Development award from the National Science Foundation.
The CAREER award offers Maji a five-year, $545,586 grant to support his work in computer vision and artificial intelligence.
"My main research aims are to teach machines to reason, learn, take intelligent decisions and make sense of the tremendous amount of information we can gather from visual data," Maji said in a statement. "It's a hard problem but an incredibly useful one if you can master it. I believe it is tremendously important for robots to have a way of understanding the visual world.”
Machines now are being asked to analyze and "understand" visual data from many sources such as consumer and satellite cameras, video cameras, 3D systems and depth sensors such as those used in navigation and calculating distance, Maji added in the report.
"Every autonomous car has this, for example," he said, "but these systems have a long way to go to be able to see and reason like a human in order to navigate in challenging environments."
Maji plans to develop a new class of graph-based and factorized architectures for machines to accomplish 3D shape and spatio-temporal analysis that "provide better tradeoffs between computational cost, memory overhead and accuracy, than existing models," the report noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.