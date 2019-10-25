An economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has found a possible causal connection between the rise to political dominance of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party and a significant increase in the incidence of hate crimes against the country’s religious minorities, the university said in an Oct. 17 news release.
In a recent working paper published by the UMass Amherst Political Economy Research Institute, Deepankar Basu has linked the massive parliamentary victory of the BJP in 2014 with a 300 percent increase in the level of antiminority hate crimes, the university noted.
Basu, an Indian American associate professor of economics at UMass Amherst, used data from Citizen’s Religious Hate Crime Watch to create a state-level panel data set for 27 of India’s states and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, comparing the five years prior to and following the May 2014 election, in which the BJP won over 31 percent of the popular vote and 282 of 543 seats in India’s lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha, the paper notes, according to the release.
He found increases in the number of incidents in 20 of the 28 states in the five years following the elections, with double-digit increases in eight states, it said.
In India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, incidents of hate crimes rose from just two in the period of 2009-2013 to 45 in the period following the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP collected nearly 43 percent of the state’s popular vote, according to the release.
“An election is a way in which information about attitudes, in this case anti-Muslim attitudes, can be thought to be aggregated,” Basu writes in the report, the university said. “Thus, BJP’s spectacular electoral victory in 2014 sent a signal to those holding strong anti-Muslim sentiments that such sentiments were widely held in society.”
Basu adds in the paper: “In this paper, I have limited my analysis to the end of 2018 to study comparable period before and after the 2014 elections. But incidents of anti-minority hate crimes have continued occurring in 2019 in an equally disturbing manner as in the previous five-year period.”
