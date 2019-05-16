The University of Massachusetts at Amherst April 25 announced 10 graduates who were to be honored as 21st Century Leaders during commencement May 10, including Indian American Jiya Nair.
The honor rewards graduates with exemplary achievement, initiative and leadership, the university said in a news release.
Nair, of Shrewsbury, is a Commonwealth Honors College student graduating with dual degrees in operations and information management and political science.
Nair served as attorney general of the Student Government Association and worked to reform the student conduct system.
As president and treasurer of the South Asian Students Association, she sought to create inclusive space on campus for South Asian students. As policy advocacy coordinator for Student Bridges, she addressed issues of college affordability.
She also served as the student trustee for the Amherst campus, her bio notes.
Nair was also a University of Minnesota Public Policy and International Affairs fellow and a fellow at South Asian Americans Leading Together, working to combat Islamophobia on college campuses.
After graduation, she will travel to India on a Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship in preparation for graduate study in public policy.
