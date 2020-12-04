Indian American Rohini Kosoglu has been named by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as part of her staff.
Kosoglu, a graduate of the University of Michigan, will serve as domestic policy adviser on Harris’ staff that will be led by Tina Flourney.
In a statement issued by the President-elect Joe Biden-Harris administration, Harris said that Kosoglu “is not only an expert on some of the most important issues facing the American people, but also one of my closest and most trusted aides from the Senate and presidential campaign.”
Kosoglu is a seasoned leader with over 15 years of experience advising elected officials and candidates and serving in senior roles on national campaigns and Capitol Hill with expertise in managing large and complex organizations, according to her bio.
Since 2017, Kosoglu has served as a senior adviser to Harris while she was serving as a U.S. senator and during her campaign for president during the 2020 cycle.
As chief of staff to Harris’ presidential campaign, Kosoglu managed and oversaw debate preparation, policy, communications, and operations for a team with over three-hundred staff with a $40 million budget, her bio notes.
Prior to Harris’ presidential race, Kosoglu served as chief of staff to Harris in the Senate, directing Harris’ legislative strategy and leadership on key committees, including the Senate Judiciary, Homeland Security and Government Affairs, and Budget Committees, Kosoglu’s bio adds.
Kosoglu was the first South Asian woman to serve as chief of staff to a U.S. senator and was notably the only Asian American to serve in that role during her tenure. Under her leadership, Kosoglu held a commitment to creating a diverse and representative staff by developing a talent pipeline that led to the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies naming Harris’ office as the most diverse on Capitol Hill.
Kosoglu’s career on Capitol Hill has also included leadership positions with leading Democratic senators, including Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich..
During her tenure, Kosoglu led negotiations on numerous bipartisan legislation, with a focus on the economy and health care. Most notably, Kosoglu served as a key advisor during the drafting and passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, the bio noted.
Kosoglu has received numerous awards for her legislative accomplishments, including the Rising Star Award from the Women’s Campaign Forum and organizations such as the Pew Charitable Trust, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and the National Rural Health Association.
She has also been a featured speaker for the Democratic National Committee, the National Education Association, and the Kauffman Center for Venture Capital and Entrepreneurship.
In 2020, Kosoglu served as a Resident Fellow at the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School leading a weekly discussion on navigating careers in political campaigns and Capitol Hill, it adds.
Kosoglu received a bachelor’s in English with honors from the University of Michigan and a master’s in legislative affairs from George Washington University.
