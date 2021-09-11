UNITED NATIONS – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sept. 11 issued a statement to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. which claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people.
"Today we mark a somber day seared in the minds of millions of people around the world, a day when nearly 3,000 lives from over 90 countries were taken by terrorists in cowardly and heinous attacks in the United States of America. Thousands more were injured," Guterres said in the statement.
"On this day, my thoughts are with the victims and their families. We pay tribute to the survivors, who have had to overcome physical and emotional scars to get on with their lives. We honor the first responders who put themselves in harm's way, with many making the ultimate sacrifice, exemplifying the very humanity and compassion that terrorism seeks to erase.
"And we remember the solidarity, unity and resolve expressed 20 years ago by the international community, aiming for a future without terrorism.
"Today, we stand in solidarity with the people of New York City, the United States of America, as well as all victims of terrorism everywhere around the world.
"We recommit ourselves to work together to uphold their rights and needs," Guterres added.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, in a statement from New Delhi on Sept. 11, 2001, had said: “News from the US, of the events of the last couple of hours are shocking beyond words.
“As details are yet coming in I do not wish to speculate about casualty figures. The present is the moment for all mankind to condemn, in unequivocal terms, this dastardly crime, for the victims are all innocents, and this crime of 'terrorism' is against all humanity.
“India offers to the United States its deepest sympathy. We stand with the United States, and the rest of the international community in our commitment to defeat terrorism.
“I have personally been in touch with our Mission in Washington, Permanent Mission in New York and also Consulate General in New York. All the members of our Mission are safe and no injuries have been caused either to any person or to any of ours Mission's establishment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.