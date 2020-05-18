LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Retail politics is on hold in America. No more kissing of babies, scarfing of burgers with the locals, or handing out of buttons by candidates. And none of us need wait for a knock on the front door from the local contender. Covid-19 has effectively put all known styles of campaigning in deep freeze.
For state and local races, the lifeblood, as anyone in the business of politics knows, is personal outreach. “We were knocking on 1,000 doors a week,” Dr. Arati Kreibich, who is in the Democratic congressional primary race in New Jersey, told India-West, “it was the heart of our campaign.” Ruing the absence of that kind of contact, the Indian American candidate said, “I miss that. I miss talking to people face to face.”
Dr. Hiral Tipirneni is running as a Democrat for a congressional seat in Arizona and her sentiments matched Kreibich’s. “What we get joy from is talking to people, listening to their stories. Without that, it has become challenging,” she told India-West.
Like all other candidates in the fray, they have taken the digital route to conduct their outreach. In the absence of the regular town hall, they do it online, answering questions on the virus over Zoom and Facebook. And this has required an adjustment. “I don’t know too many people who are comfortable in front of the camera,” laughs Kreibich, “I have discovered that the hardest part of doing a video is the lighting.”
Community and national groups like Emily’s List who have endorsed both Tripirneni and Kreibich are playing important roles training campaigns on navigating digital challenges. They offer pointers on hosting online events and texting, among other things. Of course, the mass approach may not be the “optimal” way when trying to reach a multiethnic voting public.
“In the past you were able to reach out to stakeholders in a community,” said Tripirneni. Without that direct channel of percolation, there has been a certain loss of contact even with robust phone banking, she believes.
Tipirneni has served the Phoenix area for more than 20 years as an emergency room physician and Kreibich is a neuroscientist. During these fraught times, both have brought their backgrounds to bear in the digital campaign trail.
Both said they are trying first to help the communities they wish to serve in Congress, calling constituents in their district to see if they and their families are safe. They said they have worked to connect people to various resources, health and financial related, to alleviate concerns. Driven by the spirit of “giving back,” as they called it, they support local groups in their efforts with Kreibich recently raising money for the Center for Food Action.
In Texas, Democratic congressional candidate Sri Preston Kulkarni, too, has been doing his bit, collecting and donating medical equipment. At a time when wearing a mask is becoming a political statement, Kulkarni’s twitter handle has him sporting one along with advice to social distance and wash hands. The media reported that on his primary victory in March, when the fear of the unknown was the greatest, he eschewed shaking hands and did not engage in other physical acts of congratulations from supporters.
With the focus on the virus, it’s tough for candidates to make their case for electability but the situation may well speak for itself. As Tripirneni pointed out to India-West, “A crisis like this shows us the need for affordable care. This crisis has brought to light the problems in our fragile economic and healthcare systems. We are seeing the fracture points.”
Kreibich saw the pandemic as a warning of thigs to come and said crises of this kind in the future were bound to increase if climate change was not tackled forcefully.
But the reality of politics is that without money, it’s impossible to run an effective race. There may not be fliers to print and home parties to organize, but staff pay, insurance, office rent and digital ads are still expenses to be met.
“It’s always something we have to be doing,” said Kreibich. She won’t take PAC money so the reliance is on the individual donor, and so for they have been on track in April and May with projected numbers.
“A lot of people understand it is about the long-term goal and long-term policy and not the temporary fixes being made by Congress. We have to continue to talk about the issues,” said Tripirneni. She added, “We have been increasingly humbled by the response of the people.”
As the candidates race to grapple with new ways of getting the word out in an election year that has been billed as the most monumental in recent memory, they are also keenly aware that the outcomes of state races will determine the future course of the nation and, in a badly polarized polity, its criticality is not to be underestimated.
