The Institute for Citizens & Scholars recently named 22 individuals as Fellows to the 2021 class of the Charlotte W. Newcombe Doctoral Dissertation Fellowship, including Indian American Anusha Hariharan.
Hariharan, of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is focused on anthropology. She was chosen for her research, “In Solidarity: Feminist Friendship, Care and Ethical Life in Southern India.”
Fellows in this year’s class are exploring topics of religion and ethics in their dissertation research. They are working in such departments as African American studies, anthropology, history, politics, and philosophy, the institute said in a news release.
The group also included the first-ever Robert M. Adams-Charlotte W. Newcombe Fellow in philosophy, co-named for distinguished philosopher Robert Merrihew Adams, the program’s co-founder, as well as a Carpenter-Newcombe Fellow jointly supported by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, it said.
The Newcombe Fellowship is the largest and most prestigious award for doctoral candidates in the humanities and social sciences addressing questions of ethical and religious values in interesting, original or significant ways.
Fellows receive a 12-month award of $27,500 to support the final year of dissertation writing, the institute noted.
Funding at the dissertation stage remains a vital way to support young scholars. Since its creation in 1981, the Fellowship, funded by the Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation, has supported nearly 1,300 doctoral candidates with essential time and resources to complete their writing.
Newcombe Fellows have gone on to be noted faculty at domestic and foreign institutions, leaders in their fields of study, Pulitzer Prize winners, MacArthur Fellows and more, it said.
The Newcombe Dissertation Fellowship is a crucial part of the Citizens & Scholars portfolio in higher education, helping promising scholars generate momentum, strengthening fields of study, and preparing new generations of citizens of the academy and scholars of the world.
The Institute for Citizens & Scholars is a 75-year-old organization that has played a significant role in shaping American higher education. Now, with an expanded mission, Citizens & Scholars prepares leaders and engages networks of people and organizations to meet urgent education challenges. The overarching goal is to shape an informed, productively engaged, and hopeful citizenry, the institute said.
