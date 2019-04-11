If at first you don’t succeed, try again.
That’s the mindset ex-foreign service officer Sri Kulkarni is taking for the 2020 election cycle.
Kulkarni, a Democrat who came within 5 points of ousting Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Olson in the 22nd Congressional District in Texas in 2018, announced April 4 his intentions to run for the seat again in the next election.
In his 2018 bid, Kulkarni made headway during the Democratic primary runoff, during which he took a close race against Letitia Plummer and ran away with a victory by nearly 35 points (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2TXN9OK).
However, in the general election, he fell short to Olson by more than 14,000 votes or just shy of 5 percent of the vote (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2PW9vST).
In order to close that gap for 2020, Kulkarni said his efforts will largely revolve around registering new voters in the district, where he has identified roughly 70,000 unregistered residents who are eligible to vote, according to a Houston Chronicle report.
Kulkarni also intends to reach more low-propensity voters this cycle, he said, and harness lingering energy from his prior campaign by jumping in only five months after the November midterms, the report added.
“We have people who are pumped up to come out and knock on doors right now, and we're a year and a half away from the election,” Kulkarni said in a statement.
“People wanted change in this district, and since we've built all that infrastructure, it would be a waste to start from scratch,” he added.
Before he can set his sights on Olson, however, Kulkarni must first get past the Democratic primary, where he already faces an opponent. Nyanza Moore, a Fox 26 political commentator, is also seeking the Democratic nomination, according to the publication.
Whoever emerges to face the Republican nominee will likely begin with better odds than Kulkarni did in 2018. Viewed for years as a longshot for Democrats, the district has made it onto the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s 2020 battleground map, an early indication that national Democrats are willing to put resources into flipping the seat, the Chronicle noted.
Olson’s win in 2018 ultimately was decisive, but it marked the first time he won a general election by fewer than 19 percentage points, the report further noted.
“The interesting thing is, even though we have all this diversity, all of these people coming from different backgrounds, sometimes coming from other parts of Texas, or the country or even the world — the issues are still the same,” Kulkarni added in his statement. “People still need health care.”
The 2018 race at times grew hostile, with Olson at one point referring to Kulkarni — whose father is an immigrant from India — as an “Indo-American carpetbagger” (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2DfMdBt). Months later, Kulkarni still references the incident.
As part of his 2020 launch, Kulkarni also is rolling out a list of early endorsements, including U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio; former state Sen. Wendy Davis, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker and Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, the Chronicle said.
Former U.S. Rep. Nick Lampson, a Democrat who represented the district before losing to Olson in 2008, also is backing Kulkarni, along with state Rep. Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston, it added.
Like most first-time candidates, Kulkarni emphasized his backstory on the campaign trail in 2018, and he appears likely to do so again this cycle.
He grew up in Sharpstown, dropped out of college to care for his father — who was diagnosed with leukemia — then joined the State Department after returning to and graduating from college. He served in the department for 14 years.
Before running for Congress, Kulkarni also served as a foreign policy adviser to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; he has a degree in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School.
