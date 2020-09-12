United Airlines Sept. 9 announced plans to expand its global route network with new nonstop service to multiple worldwide destinations, including India.
With these new routes, which will also include Africa, Hawaii and Tel Aviv, among others, United will offer more nonstop service to India and South Africa than any other U.S. carrier and remains the largest carrier between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii, a news release said.
Starting this December, United will fly daily between Chicago and New Delhi and, starting in spring 2021, United will become the only airline to operate between San Francisco and Bangalore, India.
United's newly announced international routes are subject to government approval and tickets will be available for purchase on united.com and the United app in the coming weeks, the release said.
"Now is the right time to take a bold step in evolving our global network to help our customers reconnect with friends, family and colleagues around the world," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances. "These new nonstop routes provide shorter travel times and convenient one-stop connections from across the United States, demonstrating United's continued innovative and forward-looking approach to rebuilding our network to meet the travel needs of our customers."
United has served India with nonstop service for 15 years and now builds on its existing service to New Delhi and Mumbai with two new routes, the release said. Beginning December 2020, United will introduce new nonstop service between Chicago and New Delhi and, for the first time ever, United customers will be able to travel nonstop between San Francisco and Bangalore starting spring 2021, United said.
Chicago has the second highest population of Indian Americans in the United States, and customers from more than 130 U.S. cities can connect on United through O'Hare International Airport. Service from San Francisco to Bangalore connects two international technology hubs, broadening United's west coast service to India, which also includes San Francisco to New Delhi, the release said.
