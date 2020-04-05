United Airlines said it will start flying American citizens from India back to the United States beginning April 5, according to a report in the Times of India, which told the paper it will “continue working with government officials in the near-term to play our part in bringing Americans home. Beginning April 5, United will begin operating repatriation flights from Delhi to San Francisco.”
Air India, the only Indian carrier with nonstops to North America, is also operating quick turnaround flights to Europe to evacuate foreign citizens from India, added the ToI report. In addition, Air India is operating six evacuation flights for Canada that will see the airline disembarking those citizens at London's Heathrow airport from where Canada will eventually further travel arrangements for its people.
According to an update on the U. S. Embassy website April 1: “We anticipate we will have several flights departing Mumbai and arriving in Atlanta, Georgia, beginning the weekend of April 4…The US Consulate General in Mumbai is working to facilitate ground transportation to Mumbai from areas likely to include Goa, some cities in Gujarat, and Pune. In cooperation with the US Consulates General in Chennai and Hyderabad, we are also working to arrange domestic charter flights to allow US Citizens from those areas to reach Mumbai.”
“We are making every effort to accommodate as many passengers as possible, however restrictions on the operation of international flights limit our ability to offer seats to all those who have expressed interest. The Government of India’s countrywide lockdown is set to expire on April 14, after which commercial airlines may resume providing flights,” the U.S. Embassy update added.
The U.S. Consulate in Mumbai added that passengers with confirmed flights who are based outside Mumbai and using ground transportation should arrive the day before the flight, and are responsible for finding accommodations. The Consulate has negotiated a special rate for hotel reservations at the Sofitel BKC and the Trident BKC, the statement added. To make a reservation and for pricing information, contact the hotel directly and ask to speak with a manager, it said.
Seats on U.S. government repatriation flights are allocated based on established evacuation guidelines that prioritize passengers using a variety of criteria, including age and certain medical conditions, the U.S. Consulate noted. Some passengers who meet priority criteria have already received invitations to submit additional information. Confirmed passengers must sign an evacuation loan repayment agreement. It advised those individuals who have filled out the form at https://tinyurl.com/uscit-india, but have not received an invitation, to continue to monitor their email. “Note that those who have received invitations should follow the reply instructions within the time frame specified in the email, or their seat may be offered to another passenger. Please do not call the U.S. Consulate except in cases of emergency involving the life or welfare of a U.S. citizen,” the Consulate statement said.
According to the Consulate, “The Government of India’s countrywide lockdown is set to expire on April 14, after which commercial airlines may resume providing flights. We encourage all U.S. Citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents who wish to return to the United States to evaluate their options and risks. Current Government of India and Center for Disease Control guidelines advise sheltering in place where possible to do so.”
The repatriation flights from Mumbai will terminate in Atlanta. Passengers will need to arrange and fund their own transportation to their final destinations.
As a cautionary note, the Consulate added: “We have become aware of scammers claiming to be offering repatriation flights and directing them to make online payments or transfers. One example is an individual using the name Brittany Garvin-Albury on Facebook soliciting passport information and money from US citizens using an imposter website. Be wary of scams. We will not ask for your financial information.”
U.S. citizens were urged by the Consulate to enroll in STEP at https://step.state.gov/ in order to receive critical information from the embassy concerning flight opportunities.
